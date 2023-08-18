Guj Police enforce stricter social media regulations for personnel

Gandhinagar, August 18 : The Gujarat Police have taken a stern stance on the use of social media by its personnel, with the Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay issuing a circular that explicitly prohibits staffers from creating videos and reels while in uniform, whether on or off-duty.

The circular, issued on Thursday, serves as a clear reminder to police commissioners, range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) that creating videos in uniform for social media platforms is not only discouraged but also carries legal repercussions.

Violations of this directive will lead to legal action, according to the circular.

The communication comes after the state police introduced guidelines in July aimed at regulating the online conduct of police personnel.

However, the enforcement of these guidelines had not been as effective as desired.

The new circular reiterates the importance of maintaining the integrity and reputation of the police force by refraining from creating or sharing videos and images in police uniforms, even when off-duty.

Furthermore, the police department introduced a comprehensive code of conduct in July, which extends to political expression and anti-government activities on social media.

The code also explicitly cautions against sharing content that violates the Official Secrets Act, 1923, or the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Non-compliance with these regulations will result in disciplinary actions.

The scope of these regulations encompasses various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube.

A similar circular addressing these concerns was issued around two years ago as well.