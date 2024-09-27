Dr Javad Hassan’s autobiography ‘The Art of the Possible’ launched

BILKULONLINE

Kochi, Ahmedabad, Sep 27: The autobiography of Dr. Javad Hassan, Founder-Chairman of the NeST Group, renowned for its success with over 25 global companies and the holder of more than 20 patents, titled The Art of the Possible was launched by Sam Pitroda in Washinton DC.

As an entrepreneur, Dr Hassan navigated through a period filled with challenges, holding leadership positions at globally renowned companies like IBM and AMP. It was his deep love and commitment to Kerala that led him, along with his brother Jehangir, to establish the NeST Group in Kerala, over three decades ago. During this time, he played a pivotal role in establishing various technology companies under the NeST Group across different continents.

Dr Javed Hassan’s long- term vision and relentless efforts contributed to the inception of India’s first IT park, Technopark. His dedication was also crucial in bringing IT and electronics hardware industries to Kerala at the time when late Smt. K.R. Gauri was Minister of Industries.

The book reflects his 82 years of life, chronicling his rise from humble beginnings in Kerala to achieve remarkable success in the US. The book offers not just an autobiography of an industrialist, but a treasure trove of entrepreneurial insights. Dr Hassan’s life, marked by perseverance in overcoming setbacks and his constant pursuit of success, will serve as a valuable guide for future generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders. According to Sam Pitroda, this autobiography is a life story that will inspire many.

Born as the eldest son of Nagoor Ravuthar, a Police Officer in Kerala, and Khadeeja Beevi, the daughter of businessman Makkar Pillai, Dr. Hassan moved to the US after his studies, where he found the pathway to his success. The book recounts both the story of an accomplished businessman and a human being, highlighting how, through perseverance and sheer hard work, he built his extraordinary career. During a time when entrepreneurship was not widely supported, he carved his own path, reshaping industries like fiber optics, software, healthcare, IT, and digital media, leading over a dozen companies to success.