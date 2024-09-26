IIMA students commits suicide in his room at campus

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 26: In a sad turn of events on Thursday noon, news emerged about the tragic passing of a young student from the esteemed Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). Details regarding the circumstances leading to this young man’s decision to take his own life are still pending. In the meantime, IIMA authorities have issued an official statement addressing the situation.

Statement by IIMA :

The Institute is deeply grieved to share the news about the untimely demise of our second-year MBA student Akshith Bhukya in his room on the afternoon of September 26, 2024, Thursday. We pray for the departed soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.

The Institute assures and is fully committed to providing all support to the bereaved members of Mr. Akshith’s family and the IIMA community at large.

We know that our media community and friends will uphold the sensitivity of the matter and continue to stand by the Institute and Mr. Akshith’s family during this difficult hour.

Thank you.

Director, Faculty, Students, and Staff of IIMA