Olixir Oils Expands Wellness Portfolio with Launch of New Hair and Skin Care Products

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 4: Olixir Oils, the cold-pressed oil brand of NK Proteins Private Limited, on Friday announced the expansion of its wellness portfolio by launching four new products. These include Hair Growth Oil, Hair Nourishing Oil, Complete Hair Care Oil, and Face Oil, aimed at providing natural solutions for healthier hair and skin. The new products reflect Olixir’s commitment to offering high-quality cold-pressed oils rooted in natural ingredients.

The new collection is formulated with essential oils like Bergamot, Ylang-Ylang, Primrose, Rose, Rosemary, and Lavender, as well as cold-pressed oils like Moringa, Coconut, and Castor. Each product is designed to support holistic hair and skin care, using the best of nature’s resources. These oils are known for their nourishing, hydrating, and restorative properties, making them perfect for those looking to incorporate wellness into their daily routines.

Moringa is a highly valued natural ingredient known for its rich nutrient profile, offering essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids that deeply nourish and revitalise both hair and skin. Packed with vitamins that promote hair strength and healthy growth, Moringa Oil stands out as a key ingredient. Its potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties soothe the scalp, combat dandruff, and add shine, making it the ultimate powerhouse for holistic hair care.

Ms. Priyanshi Patel, Founder of Olixir Oils, expressed her vision for the expanded wellness line, stating, “Our goal is to elevate everyday self-care routines by providing premium products that are inspired by tradition and rooted in purity. With this new wellness line, we have combined our expertise in crafting cold-pressed oils to create a range that consumers can trust for their hair and skin health. We believe in offering products that are natural, effective, and provide holistic benefits.”

The Hair Growth Oil is a blend of Castor Oil, Moringa Oil, and Ylang-Ylang Oil that promotes hair growth, reduces dandruff, and improves scalp health. It also offers stress relief and reduces inflammation. The Hair Nourishing Oil is formulated with Coconut Oil, Moringa Oil, and Bergamot Oil, providing hydration and nourishment while promoting relaxation. It also boasts anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a versatile addition to any hair care routine.

The Complete Hair Care Oil, made from Coconut Oil, Castor Oil, Moringa Oil, Rosemary, and Lavender, provides comprehensive care for dry and damaged hair, offering moisture, protection, and improved texture. The Moringa Primrose Face Oil combines Moringa Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, and Rose Oil to deliver deep hydration, reduce signs of ageing, and improve skin tone and texture.

These oils are designed to be versatile, suitable for various hair and skin types, and can be used as pre-shampoo treatments, leave-in conditioners, or daily skincare. They are crafted with natural, sustainable ingredients, ensuring optimal benefits and effectiveness.