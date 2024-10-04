MoU between International Water Association & CEPT University’s Water and Sanitation Center

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 4: The International Water Association (IWA) and International Water Association and Center for Water and Sanitation (CWAS) of CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF), CEPT University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in water management and sanitation. The signing ceremony took place at CEPT University in Ahmedabad on September 25, 2024.

The signatories to this MoU were Dr. Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy, Executive Director of IWA; Mr. Suren Vakil, Vice-Chairperson of CRDF; Dr. Dinesh Mehta, Center Head of CWAS, and Dr. Meera Mehta, Center Head of CWAS. The MoU signing was witnessed by Dr. Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University; Dr. Shalini Sinha, Dean of Faculty of Planning at CEPT University; Dr. Mona Iyer, Professor at Faculty of Planning, CEPT University; Aasim Mansuri, Senior Program Lead at CWAS; Dhruv Bhavsar, Senior Program Lead at CWAS, and Jeyannathann Karunanithi, India Regional Operation Manager at IWA.

This agreement signifies a major step in strengthening the relationship between both organizations, which share a commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 6, which focuses on water and sanitation for all. At CEPT, the CRDF functions as the multidisciplinary research and advisory arm. Here, the Center for Water and Sanitation works closely with all levels of governments, undertaking action-research, implementation support, capacity building and advocacy towards the delivery of water and sanitation services in an efficient, effective and equitable manner. The International Water Association is a global network of water professionals dedicated to advancing sustainable water management worldwide. Through its initiatives, IWA promotes innovative solutions to water challenges, helping regions meet the needs of their communities.

This strategic partnership aims to foster collaboration on research, education, innovation, knowledge development and capacity building on areas around WASH, climate and inclusive development. CWAS and IWA teams will jointly organize events and publish technical works on relevant subjects. They also plan to explore avenues for engaging students in the sector. CWAS team will continue its active participation in IWA’s existing Task Force on Inclusive Urban Sanitation.

This partnership is poised to deliver several benefits, including increased visibility and engagement for IWA in South Asia and improved access to global knowledge for CWAS at CRDF, CEPT University. The MoU also reflects the shared vision of IWA and CWAS at CRDF, CEPT University in promoting sustainable water management and advancing urban water and sanitation solutions across South Asia.