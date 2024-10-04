NID to Host Designpreneurship Symposium 2024 Focused on Industry 5.0

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 5: The National Design Business Incubator (NDBI) at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, is set to host the highly anticipated Designpreneurship Symposium 2024 at its Paldi campus. Scheduled for Saturday, October 5th, the symposium will explore the theme “Design for Industry 5.0,” focusing on the fusion of design, advanced manufacturing, and human-centered innovation.

This year’s symposium emphasizes Industry 5.0, a new wave of industrial evolution marked by collaboration between humans and machines. It aims to harness creativity, automation, and sustainability to drive socially responsible and customer-focused solutions.

Praveen Nahar, Director of NID and Chairperson of NDBI, commented on the relevance of the symposium: “As we enter the era of Industry 5.0, design is not just a tool for aesthetic appeal but a critical driver of innovation and sustainability. The Designpreneurship Symposium 2024 offers a unique opportunity to explore how design thinking, in collaboration with advanced technologies, can foster human-centered solutions that address complex global challenges while shaping the future of industries and entrepreneurship.”

The event promises to be an exciting platform for innovation, bringing together over 150 design professionals, startup founders, business leaders, and investors. Highlights include:

Keynote Addresses: Leaders from design, manufacturing, and entrepreneurial sectors will share insights on the evolving role of design in Industry 5.0, with an emphasis on cutting-edge trends and success stories.

Panel Discussions: Topics such as “The Future of Design in Industry 5.0” and “Sustainable Innovation” will be explored, examining how design can solve industry challenges while creating new business opportunities.

Startup Product Demos: Entrepreneurs will showcase the latest innovations blending creative design and technology, offering a glimpse into market-ready products and services.

Masterclass on Product Design for Startups: A hands-on session tailored for entrepreneurs on navigating the product design journey, from concept to market, focusing on scalability and customer-centricity.

A key feature of the event will be the Terra Carta Climate Action Entrepreneurship Exhibition, spotlighting NID students and alumni. These projects align with the global Terra Carta initiative, spearheaded by HRH The Prince of Wales, showcasing sustainable design solutions to combat the climate crisis.

Running from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM, the symposium will conclude with a networking lunch, allowing participants to connect with industry experts, peers, and potential collaborators.