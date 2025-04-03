The SOIE Promise: Comfort, Confidence, and Style That ‘Stays with You’

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April, 3: SOIE, the brand synonymous with luxury, innovation, and everyday elegance, has unveiled its latest promise, “Stays with You”. Designed to revolutionize how women experience lingerie, athleisure, shapewear, and swimwear, this new ethos reflects SOIE’s commitment to creating pieces that evolve with the modern woman, offering unmatched comfort, reliability, and timeless style.

In a world that constantly changes, SOIE believes in creating essentials that adapt to a woman’s unique needs, all while keeping her confident and comfortable. Through an insightful online survey with women from diverse backgrounds, SOIE delved deep into the challenge that women face when choosing lingerie. “The findings revealed that women crave pieces that offer consistency and reliability—qualities that echo the traits of a great friend.” This understanding forms the foundation of the “Stays with You” promise, shared Amrit Sethia, Vice President, SOIE – Ginza Industries Ltd. “At its heart, it’s not just about essentials—it’s about being a dependable, uplifting companion for every moment, big or small.”

The ‘Stays with You’ philosophy positions SOIE’s range of lingerie, athleisure, shapewear, and swimwear as essentials that go beyond functional wear—they seamlessly integrate into the peaks and pauses of life, celebrating a woman’s individuality and strength. Whether it’s the confidence of all-day support, the elegance of timeless designs, or the adaptability of modern fits, SOIE ensures every piece feels like a second skin.

SOIE’s latest collections epitomize the ‘Stays with You’ promise, with each piece meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of the modern woman. The four key points— All- Day Support, Dynamic Fit, Elegance, and Ease—embody the perfect fusion of comfort, support, and style, seamlessly moving with you throughout your day. Whether you’re seeking reliable everyday wear, a flexible and flattering fit, refined sophistication, or effortless support, SOIE’s designs offer unwavering confidence and exceptional comfort at every turn. These collections redefine lingerie, activewear, swimwear, and sleepwear, staying with you as you navigate life’s many moments in style.