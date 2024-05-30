Sports Club of Gujarat Faces Member Backlash Over Unpaid Service Tax Refunds

Reluctance of club members to pay service tax refund to thousands of sports club members

Ahmedabad, May 30: Sports Club of Gujarat in Navrangpura area of ​​Ahmedabad has come under fire from the members of the club due to the threatening behavior and arbitrary behavior of its management.

The club is not required to pay service tax on the charges collected from its members. Even the Supreme Court’s judgment is being ignored by the management of the sports club. Thousands of members are yet to receive the refund of the service tax they paid. And if the club does not clarify when this payment will be received, the members have warned of mass agitation.

Regarding this, Rajesh Brahmabhat of the Club Members’ Protection Committee said, “I am a member of the Sports Club of Gujarat for the last seven years. And I have made several representations to the management of the club regarding getting refund of service tax. However, there is no clear or satisfactory answer from the management and instead they are acting arrogantly. According to the club, between 2005 and July 2017, 2,511 members paid service tax on entry fees and are eligible for refund. The total amount of which is around Rs. 5 crores is equal to 47 lakhs.

However, among these, till May 20, 2024, only 243 members received Rs. 75.62 lakh has been paid. The management is not clarifying when the refund will be paid to the remaining members. About 8500 members of sports club should be paid service tax of Rs. He further said, we rest of the club members have made several representations to the club which fell on deaf ears. If a clear and satisfactory answer is not given from the club management regarding the refund of the arrears, then in the near future we will be forced to present at a higher level and launch a vigorous agitation.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court’s 2019 State of West Bengal Vs. In the case of Calcutta Club Limited (2017) 5, SCC 356, it was held that the club and its members are not separate entities and therefore the services provided by the club to its members are not covered by the provision of services.

In addition, Rajesh Brahmabhat says that the 8500 members of the sports club are respectfully demanding that around 10 crore rupees of service tax received from the government should be received at the earliest.

