BSF Camp Offers Unique Border Guarding Skills Training

Ahmedabad, May 30: The students of Rashtriya Raksha University participated in the Adventure Boot Camp organized by the Border Security Force from May 24th to May 26th, 2024. The camp was conducted for 20 students at 123rd Battalion at Suigam. The three-day camp included a series of exhilarating activities aimed at promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and mental resilience among the students.

The boot camp commenced with the physical training sessions in the early morning, followed by a series of challenging obstacle courses that tested participants’ strength and endurance. Throughout the camp, participants were engaged in activities such as weapon handling, point to point marching, hands on survival techniques offered practical insights into the demanding lives of border men.

This unique exchange sensitized the students to essential security protocols and border guarding skills. They were given the opportunity to interact with BSF personnel and learn about their experiences in safeguarding the nation’s borders. On the final day of the boot camp, a Certificate of Participation was awarded to all the students by the Commandant of BSF 123rd Battalion.

The Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with the Border Security Force in organizing the Adventure Boot Camp. He stated, “We are delighted to have participated in this extraordinary camp, which provided our students with a unique opportunity to challenge themselves, learn new skills, and forge strong bonds for the future. We are grateful to the senior leadership and all officials of Border Security Force for their invaluable support and expertise in making this camp a resounding success.” Rashtriya Raksha University looks forward to strengthening this partnership with the Border Security Force in organizing future events and initiatives aimed at creating awareness of National Security.