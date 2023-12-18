ConsciousLeap’s Wellspire: A Groundbreaking Initiative in Emotional Learning Unveiled at Sandipani Vidyaniketan Seminar

BILKULONLINE

Porbandar, Dec 18: ConsciousLeap™, a student mental wellbeing platform, presented its pioneering holistic and sustainable wellbeing program Wellspire™️, during a seminar on ‘Learn-unlearn-relearn’ held at Sandipani Vidyaniketan School.

Under the mentorship of Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza, Sandipani Vidyaniketan School is renowned for delivering holistic education from Kindergarten to Standard 12 built on the foundation of the Indian heritage and value system. Pujya Bhaishri believes that while it is natural for students to aspire to become professionals such as Doctors and Engineers, it is equally important to aspire to be a good human being.

The CEO of Conscious Leap Sanjay Desai, shared his deep spiritual experience and how it shaped Wellspire™. Desai emphasised the critical necessity for a curriculum that not only supports intellectual development but also emotional resilience. He also explained the Wellspire™ structure and its critical role in improving kids’ mental health and fortitude.

“Our education systems must evolve to cultivate not only cognitive abilities but also emotional intelligence in our youth, empowering them to thrive in this volatile world,” Desai passionately said. He discussed the Wellspire™️ manifesting dream framework in detail, highlighting how it helps sustain mental wellbeing in young minds.

Munish Malhotra– Solution Head, Conscious Leap™, explained how to use Wellspire™ in practice by explaining the techniques and activities included in the program. He highlighted the remarkable accomplishments of Wellspire™ in its first year of operation, having trained 110 instructors, impacted 3500 kids, and implemented its curriculum in over 50 schools. The Wellspire™ program builds the ‘protective measures’ recommended by the UMMEED guidelines for curtailing self-harm against students , and is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines that support self-introspective experiential learning. “The program also helps equip school teachers with a range of self-introspection and reflection based exercises crucial for personalised learning,” Malhotra said during the presentation.