Monday, December 18, 2023
Bilkul Online
Ajay Devgn says KJo was his ‘sworn enemy’ once upon a time

Mumbai, Dec 18 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recalled the time when filmmaker Karan Johar was his “sworn enemy”.

Ajay will be seen on the “Koffee With Karan” along with Rohit Shetty. A promo of the show gives a glimpse of the rapid fire.

In the clip, Karan first asks in the Devgn household what could be the reason if Kajol is not talking to you.

To which he replied: “Waiting for that day.”

Karan then asks “do you have a sworn enemy?”

Ajay replies: “Once upon a time, you”. Karan holds his throat in response and says: “I got such a shock”.

For the unversed, Ajay and Karan were at loggerheads when the ‘Shivaay’ clashed with ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in October, 2016.

