9th International Congress on Computational Mechanics & Simulations to take place at IIT Gandhinagar from December 20

Gandhinagar, Dec 18: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is going to host the 9th International Congress on Computational Mechanics and Simulations (ICCMS 2023) from December 20 to 22, 2023. The premier biennial conference, organised under the auspices of the Indian Association for Computational Mechanics (IndACM), aims to devise new interdisciplinary solutions using computational mechanics and mathematical models to address real-life physical problems in different domains.

ICCMS 2023 will revolve around 14 thematic areas such as Biomechanics, Computational Structural Dynamics, Numerical Methods and Algorithms in Engineering and Science, Structural Health Monitoring and Vibration Control, and Uncertainty Quantification and Reliability Analysis, among others.

The conference is also lined up with five insightful keynote talks:

1) “Machine Learning Enabled Parametrically Upscaled Constitutive and Damage Models (PUCM/PUCDM): A Data Driven Multiscale Modeling Approach for Metals & Composites” by Prof Somnath Ghosh from Johns Hopkins University

2) “Efficient Multiphysics Spectral and Enriched Finite Element Models for Wave Propagation Analysis” by Prof Santosh Kapuria from IIT Delhi

3) “Phase-field modelling of fracture: nucleation, dissipation, large deformation, and complex stress states” by Prof Kaushik Dayal from Carnegie Mellon University

4) “Fluid-structure interactions” by Prof Sanjay Mittal from IIT Kanpur

5) “Computational modelling of instrumented structures: tools and challenges” by Prof C S Manohar from IISc Bangalore

There will also be two mini-symposia, one in the area of Recent Advances in Computational Geomechanics and the other in the domain of Computational Fire Engineering. In addition to this, there will be two hands-on workshops on “Numerical Methods for Vibro-Impact Problems” and “Machine Learning for Scientific Computing”, and an expert panel discussion on “Future Directions in Solid Mechanics”.

Shedding light on the increasing significance of Computational Mechanics and Simulations in the current dynamic scenario, Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, and Patron of ICCMS 2023, said, “Computational methods play a pivotal role in the advancement of modern engineering by helping to achieve better results in designs, modelling, manufacturing, industrial operations, and so on. This conference on computational mechanics and simulations is a step in this direction, and I am very happy that IIT Gandhinagar is hosting ICCMS 2023. The exchange of ideas from this platform will enable students, scientists, research scholars, and industry leaders to leverage the scope of computational mechanics for their domain-specific tasks.”

Prof Amit Prashant, Dean of R&D, IITGN, and Chair of the Conference, said, “IIT Gandhinagar has always encouraged and supported interdisciplinary research in niche areas of science and engineering. The ICCMS 2023 will not only augment this mission but also spread its reach to enhance inter-institutional collaboration. The kinds of research papers we have received for the conference would make this event a one-of-a-kind dialogue on Computational Mechanics and Simulations and its allied areas, and we are excited to host all the delegates and participants.”

More than 140 delegates, with backgrounds in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, materials engineering/science, physics, mathematics and allied areas, from India and abroad are going to attend the conference. Interested students, faculty, and researchers (who are not presenting at the conference) and industry representatives from various allied sectors can participate in the conference through on-the-spot registration at IITGN.