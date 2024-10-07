L&T-SuFin Unveils Seller Suvidha App for B2B E-Commerce

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 7: L&T-SuFin, India’s leading integrated B2B digital marketplace for industrial and construction products, has launched SuFin Seller Suvidha, an app designed to empower businesses, especially MSMEs, by streamlining the selling process.

The app brings together a range of features that simplify tasks for sellers, enhance customer engagement and optimise business operations.

SuFin Seller Suvidha, available on the App Store and Google Play, offers sellers a suite of tools to manage their operations seamlessly. Key features include a centralised dashboard for managing, tracking, and comparing requests, real-time order monitoring from placement to delivery, an intuitive returns management system, and a dynamic payment management module.

With the app’s user-friendly quick-action interface, sellers can seamlessly oversee every aspect of their operations. The features not only improve day-to-day operations but also help sellers maintain better visibility, control and automation in managing their sales, inventory and customer relationships.

Commenting on the launch, Bhadresh Pathak, Business Head – L&T-SuFin, said: “SuFin Seller Suvidha app is a natural extension of our digital marketplace, aiming to simplify and enhance the selling experience for businesses across the country. By offering easy-to- use features – such as a centralised RFQ Board, real-time order tracking and automated returns management – we are ensuring that sellers can focus on growing their business without the hassle of manual processes.”