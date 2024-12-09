India’s Top Design Talent Shines at BRDS Grand Finale in Ahmedabad on December 8

Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works – Steve Jobs

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the BRDS Design Exhibition 2024, India’s largest design showcase, took place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Shree Shakti Convention Centre, S.P. Ring Road, Ahmedabad.

This landmark event, organized by Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS), concluded its nationwide journey after captivating audiences in 11 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nashik, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Bhopal.

Motto of this Exhibition:

Design Education Awareness: Make students aware about the multiple disciplines available in design and architecture fields like Fashion and Textile Design, Interior and Architecture Design, Product Design, Automobile Design, Graphic Design, Animation Design, Photography, Fine Arts and many more.

Skill Development: Develop creative skills and practical knowledge of students from an early stage as it is a very important skill to succeed in their design career.

Platform to display creative Talent: Give students a platform to portray their creativity & in the form of artworks, 3d models, garments and canvas paintings in front of a footfall of 10000+ people.

Divya Sachdeva – Director, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio

Highlights of the Exhibition

Purpose-Driven Creativity :Design Awareness: Introduced visitors to opportunities in fields like Fashion Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Animation, and more.

Skill Development: Emphasized the importance of nurturing creative talent early for career success.

Talent Showcase: Over 5,000+ artworks, 3D models, garments, and canvas paintings created by students were on display for a crowd of over 10,000 attendees.

Seminar by Dr. Bhanwar Rathore: Founder and President of BRDS, Dr. Rathore delivered a powerful session on cracking NID, NIFT, NATA, and UCEED exams and crafting a flourishing career in design.

Participation of Top Institutions: Over 50 leading design colleges and universities from across India contributed to the event.

Creative Displays: Themed Artworks and Models: Inspired by India’s heritage, sustainable innovations, and futuristic designs.

Fashion Garments: Showcased the vibrant cultural diversity of India.

Sustainable Interiors: Eco-friendly displays made from recycled materials.

Canvas Paintings: A stunning mix of traditional and contemporary themes.

BRDS

Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio (BRDS), a premier institute for design and architecture coaching, has been a pioneer in guiding students for 19 years. With 87 centers nationwide, it trains over 8,000 students annually to secure admissions to top design, architecture, and fine arts colleges in India and abroad.

The BRDS Design Exhibition 2024 was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the boundless potential of young talent.

