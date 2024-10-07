Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 today

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 in the national capital on Monday to boost indigenous innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors.

The event is being organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, by Innovations for Defence Excellence – Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the Defence Ministry’s Department of Defence Production. “DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India’s defence innovation journey, bringing together the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The event will feature an “exciting technology showcase”, presenting iDEX innovators with a unique opportunity to exhibit their cutting-edge technologies, advanced capabilities and ground-breaking products. “This showcase is designed to engage a diverse audience of stakeholders, fostering collaboration and sparking dialogue that drives innovation forward with a focus on forging powerful collaborations,” the Defence Ministry said. DefConnect 4.0 will feature launches and announcements by the Defence Minister, alongside interactive and engaging sessions featuring industry leaders and defence stalwarts.

The event will also include a themed session focusing on recent budget announcements, key takeaways for the defence innovation ecosystem, and the latest initiatives in the semiconductor domain. Till date, iDEX has launched 11 editions of Defence India Start-up Challenges and has garnered over 9,000 applications. It is currently collaborating with more than 450 start-ups and MSMEs on important projects.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX continues to provide a unified platform for various stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Earlier in March, Defence Minister Singh, during the launch of the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme at DefConnect 2024 in New Delhi, strongly pitched for the country’s strategic autonomy. He stated that the nation cannot remain dependent on the import of weapons as it can be fatal for strategic autonomy. “Without self-reliance, India cannot take independent decisions on global issues in line with its national interests,” the Defence Minister had said.