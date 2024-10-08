Indian Air Force Celebrates 92nd Anniversary with Pride and Commitment

IAF’s this year theme: Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Atmanirbhar

Gandhinagar, Oct 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 92nd anniversary today, commemorating its establishment in 1932. Celebrated nationwide, this significant day features parades and various events that honor the dedication of IAF personnel.

This year’s theme, “Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Atmanirbhar” (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-Reliant), underscores the force’s commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernization.

At the South Western Air Command (SWAC), the anniversary was celebrated with a series of formal and social events to recognize the courage and valor of all Air Warriors, both past and present.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of HQ SWAC, extended his warm greetings to personnel and their families. He commended the Air Warriors for their professionalism and unwavering dedication. Emphasizing the importance of continuous review and updating of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he urged personnel to achieve proficiency through rigorous training to enhance combat efficiency, safety, and operational preparedness.

The Air Marshal also highlighted the modernization of assets as a priority, focusing on both physical and information security within the IAF.