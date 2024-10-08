Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Unveils the All-New 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Gujarat, Expands Presence Across the State

350 Jawa 42 FJ: A Bold Fusion of Vintage Charm and Modern Power, Redefining the Open Road

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Oct 8: In a tribute to its visionary founder, František Janeček, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the all-new Jawa 42 FJ, the latest addition to its popular “42 Life” lineup. This new model joins the celebrated series alongside the 42 and 42 Bobber, cementing the brand’s pioneering role in India’s ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment.

Amid the festive spirit of Navratri, Jawa Yezdi marked the launch with the commencement of deliveries to enthusiastic customers in Gujarat. The excitement was palpable in Ahmedabad as the first batch of riders received the keys to their new Jawa 42 FJ, a perfect celebration of new beginnings during the vibrant festival.

Further strengthening its footprint, the brand recently opened the first Jawa Yezdi Café in Dahod, Gujarat, enhancing sales and service points in the region. New dealerships are also set to open in cities including Anand, Navsari, Morbi, Surat, Junagadh, and Rajkot, reflecting the brand’s commitment to fostering a strong motorcycling culture across the state.

Speaking at the launch, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The 2024 Jawa 42 reflects our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering. We’ve pushed the boundaries of ‘price-performance’ to create a perfect blend of performance, style, and precision. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ embodies our challenger spirit and disruptive vision. Along with the ongoing Navratri festivities, we aim to build a community bound by their love for the open road and the spirit of adventure.”

Inspired by the legacy of František Janeček, the Jawa 42 FJ promises to deliver a bold, modern riding experience with cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for the segment in 2024.

Key Highlights:

Jawa disrupts the category again with prices starting at 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), delivering the trinity of design, performance and price

Expands the ’42 Life’ series – 42, 42 Bobber, and now 42 FJ

Bold road presence : longer wheelbase , higher ground clearance

Segment-first brushed aluminium tank panels

All-new muscular neo-classic design with enhanced ergonomics

New upswept exhaust with a distinct soundtrack; all-LED lighting

New 350 Alpha2 engine for class-leading performance

Benchmark-setting handling and class-leading braking

Five stunning colours, and multiple cladding options

Aims to expand its footprint in the state with over 17 customer touchpoints making the brands more accessible for existing and prospective customers

Meet Ayesha the first female customer of Jawa Yezdi at Ahmedabad on the day of its launch:

Ayesha Chauhan, a psychology student of Ahmedabad who was at Jawa showroom in Ahmedabad to take the delivery of her dream Jawa bike. Speaking to BILKULONLINE with a smile she said “I have been driving my dad’s Jawa bike off and on but today I am going to buy my own bike. My experience as a female rider would be a blend of empowerment, freedom, and style, supported by the unique character and performance of the bike”.

Product Highlights:

Stunning design language

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ bridges classic Jawa DNA with contemporary flair, embodying a neo-classic motorcycle. Its standout feature is the anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding – a segment first. This finish enhances the bike’s appeal and allows for personalisation through various colour options and Jawa branding choices.

Complementing the tank cladding are the aluminium headlamp holder and grab handles, along with aluminium foot pegs. These elements contribute to a cohesive design that honours Jawa’s heritage while embracing modern craftsmanship.

The 42 FJ’s iconic curves and distinctive silhouette pay homage to its rich legacy. An off-set fuel cap adds a unique touch to the tank design. The wide, flat seat with premium stitching ensures rider comfort while maintaining style.

Modern features include an upswept exhaust, delivering the signature Jawa sound, and an all-LED lighting package. A fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port round off the rider-focused elements, blending traditional aesthetics with current technology.

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ’s design showcases the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, creating a riding experience that appeals to both classic motorcycle enthusiasts and those who appreciate contemporary features.

Formidable engine and performance

At the heart of the Jawa 42 FJ is the new cutting-edge 350 Alpha2 engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm, engineered for unmatched acceleration, smart gear-based mapping, and a slick six-speed gearbox with A&S clutch technology. The 42 FJ is designed to offer robust performance, making it a formidable force in the neo-classic segment.

The 42 FJ is engineered on a double cradle frame for superior handling, paired with a long, 1440 mm wheelbase for enhanced highway stability and control. With a segment-leading 178 mm ground clearance, the FJ is big on go-anywhere adventures. The dual-channel ABS, combined with larger disc brakes, delivers precise stopping power, significantly enhancing rider safety and confidence. Adding to rider convenience are the premium diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

Exploring The 42 Life

The New 350 Jawa 42 FJ is the newest edition in the brand’s Neo-Classic line-up, joining the popular 42 and 42 Bobber, and looks poised to garner fans of its own very quickly, with this power- and feature-packed offering.

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of premium colours, with prices starting from Rs. 2,00,142 (ex-showroom Gujarat).

Below is the detailed pricing for all variants:

Model Variant Colour Price (Ex-showroom Gujarat) Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2,21,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2,21,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2,16,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Mystique Copper Rs 2,16,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Aurora Green Matte Rs 2,11,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Aurora Green Matte Spoke Rs 2,00,142

The Jawa 42 FJ 44 embodies timeless elegance, seamlessly merging retro-inspired design with contemporary engineering for an exhilarating riding experience. As an owner, you’ll enjoy its stylish silhouette and impressive performance, providing you with an unparalleled sense of freedom and sophistication on every adventure.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at 3ditorbilkul@gmail.com)

