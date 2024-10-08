Wayanad to Host Nation’s Largest Global Livestock Conclave in December

BILKULONLINE

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8: “The upcoming Global Livestock Conclave in Wayanad will play a pivotal role in advancing the dairy, cattle, and pet sectors, creating employment opportunities, and encouraging the younger generation to explore careers in agriculture,” stated J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

The Minister was speaking at the logo unveiling ceremony for the conclave, which is set to take place from December 20 to 29 at Pookode Veterinary College, Wayanad. The conclave, the largest of its kind in the country, will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and value-added products in livestock, poultry, dairy, and aquafarming sectors. “This event will be instrumental in promoting the comprehensive development of the state’s livestock sector, which in turn will strengthen Kerala’s economy,” the minister said.

The event, hosted by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), is expected to attract around five lakh participants, including representatives from agricultural organisations, veterinary professionals, and industry experts. The ten-day conclave will feature stalls covering two lakh square feet, displaying pets, livestock, dairy farming, aquaculture, and poultry.

KVASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Anil K.S., and KVASU Director, Prof. Dr. T.S. Rajiv, also addressed the gathering. Prof. Rajiv noted that the conclave is expected to create over 25,000 jobs in the livestock and animal husbandry sectors. “Participants will gain valuable insights into emerging trends and innovations, helping to elevate the productivity of these sectors,” he said.

In addition to exhibitions, the conclave will host expert-led seminars and workshops focused on modern animal husbandry techniques, value-added product marketing, and strategies to protect animals from diseases.