Celebrating 23 Years of Gujarat’s Development Journey: Vikas Week Inaugurated at Gujarat Technological University

Ahmedabad, Oct 8: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) today inaugurated a week-long celebration of “Vikas Week” to mark the 23-year milestone of Gujarat’s development under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Modi, who took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, has been credited with transforming the state through public participation and comprehensive growth. The event highlights the remarkable journey of progress from 2001 to 2024, which has become a success story at both national and global levels.

The inaugural session was led by Dr. K.N. Kher, General Secretary of GTU, who set the tone with a discussion on the distinction between governance and politics, citing the example of Lord Krishna as an ideal statesman. He emphasized Modi’s philosophy of development that laid the foundation for Gujarat’s transformation.

Chancellor of GTU, Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar, also addressed the gathering, praising the “concrete and visible” development that has been taking place in Gujarat since 2001. She stressed the importance of continuing on the path of growth, urging students to be guided and provided with the necessary resources and opportunities to carry forward this legacy of progress.

A key highlight of the event was the collective recitation of the “Bharat Vikas Pledge,” led by Dr. Bharat Wadhia, NSS Coordinator of the university. The pledge underscored a commitment to India’s unity, integrity, and continuous development, with a focus on inclusive growth free from divisions of caste or religion. The pledge reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” and encouraged the attendees to adopt “Rashtra Pratham” (Nation First) as their guiding principle.

In conclusion, Dr. Akash Gohil, Director of Physical Education, provided the program details and delivered a vote of thanks, marking the successful commencement of the week-long celebration dedicated to Gujarat’s development journey.