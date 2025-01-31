Apollo Hospitals & Hackensack Meridian Health Partner for Healthcare Innovation

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: Apollo Hospitals Group (Apollo), the world’s largest integrated healthcare provider, and Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH), New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, today announced a strategic affiliation agreement to explore and implement innovative healthcare solutions.

This collaboration brings together two prominent healthcare organizations with a shared vision of addressing global healthcare challenges and opportunities. The affiliation will leverage the strengths and resources of both Apollo and HMH to develop and implement joint initiatives focused on enhancing patient care, improving affordability, and promoting community health.

“We are delighted to partner with Hackensack Meridian Health in this strategic affiliation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing healthcare globally. By combining our respective strengths, we aim to create impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare systems. Using technology, skills, and new-age tools, this is one more step in our endeavor to make healthcare affordable and accessible across the world,” said Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, said, “This strategic affiliation with Apollo represents an exciting opportunity to explore innovative approaches to healthcare delivery and address critical needs within our communities. By collaborating with Apollo Hospitals Group, a global leader in healthcare, we can leverage their expertise and resources to further our mission of providing high-quality, accessible care.”

The affiliation will initially focus on several key initiatives, including:

Addressing Workforce Shortages: By 2030, an estimated one million nurses in the U.S. will retire. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to address these challenges through international recruitment and training programs.

Education, Training, and Development: Exploring opportunities for Apollo to provide education and training programs, particularly in nursing and other clinical areas, and supporting international recruitment efforts.

Oncology Collaboration: Apollo and HMH oncologists will collaborate in areas such as second opinions, tumor boards, genomic sequencing, CAR-T therapy, and bone marrow transplantation (BMT).

Clinical Support: Exploring opportunities for Apollo to support HMH in various clinical areas, including centers of excellence, specialized services, and clinical research.

Community Engagement: Developing initiatives to engage the South Asian community in New Jersey, which has the second-largest Indian population in the U.S. Middlesex County, in particular, has the highest concentration of Indian Americans in the nation.

Knowledge Processes: Evaluating opportunities to leverage mutual benefits through shared knowledge processes such as revenue cycle management, human resources, and supply chain processes.

A Partnership Committee comprised of senior executives from both organizations will oversee the implementation of the affiliation and individual initiatives.

This strategic affiliation marks a significant step forward in pursuing innovative healthcare solutions and underscores Apollo and HMH’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.