Charity Commissioner Rules in Favour of Vivek Desai in Nashabandhi Mandal Dispute

Leadership Battle and Financial Scandal Rock Nashabandhi Mandal, Gujarat

Allegations of Rs 13 Crore Land Scam and Employee Dismissals Surface

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: The Gujarat State Charity Commissioner has issued a significant verdict in favour of the current president of Nashabandhi Mandal, Gujarat (NMG), Vivek Desai, amid an ongoing power struggle within the organization. However, despite the ruling, former trustee and Congress leader Karsandas Soneri allegedly attempted to install former state minister Girish Parmar as the president of NMG, even though he is not a trustee of the organization.

According to Vivek Desai, a group of trustees called an unauthorized meeting in Gandhinagar, ignoring the Charity Commissioner’s directive, and declared Parmar as the president. Desai has accused Parmar and his associates of trying to take over the organization in a manner that could tarnish the image of the ruling BJP government. He further alleged that BJP’s Mahisagar district in-charge, Jitendra Amin, convened an illegal meeting under the presidency of K.P. Vaghela, disregarding the Charity Commissioner’s order to hold any such meeting at the official NMG office.

NMG, a voluntary organization working in the field of de-addiction since its founding in 1960, has a long history of association with prominent figures such as Ravishankar Maharaj, Maniben Vallabhbhai Patel, and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

The controversy over the leadership struggle is compounded by allegations of financial irregularities within the trust. Vivek Desai, along with fellow trustee Achyut Chinubhai Baronet, has demanded a probe into an alleged land scam worth Rs 13 crore. According to Desai, in 2013, NMG paid the full amount for a land purchase in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area to one Prakashchandra Agarwal, but the property was never registered in the NGO’s name. Desai claimed he became aware of this irregularity only in 2021 when he assumed the role of trustee and chairman.

Desai has accused past office-bearers of siphoning off the Rs 13 crore and has urged the state Charity Commissioner to take over the trust’s administration. The governing body of the NGO, however, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that an FIR has already been lodged against Agarwal for failing to transfer the land despite receiving full payment.

The Nashabandhi Mandal, which operates de-addiction centers across Ahmedabad, Kheda, Rajkot, Banaskantha, and Surat, receives annual grants worth Rs 2.11 crore from the state and central governments. Desai further alleged that he was removed from his position unlawfully after raising concerns about the misappropriation of funds and the mistreatment of employees.

Another issue highlighted by Desai is the alleged wrongful termination of 12 employees from the NGO without prior notice. He has called for a thorough investigation into both financial irregularities and administrative decisions made by former trustees.

Vivek Desai to Call Trustee Meeting, Propose Election

In light of these developments, Vivek Desai has announced at a press meet held on Thursday that he will soon convene a meeting of the trustees to decide on conducting a fair election to elect the president of Nashabandhi Mandal. He has confirmed that he will contest the election, not out of a desire to seize power, but to protect the organization from vested interests. Desai expressed deep concern for the coordinators and employees who were dismissed without notice by the previous administration and vowed to rectify the malpractices that have plagued the NGO.

He also stated that he would appeal to BJP leaders to scrutinize Parmar’s claims, which he believes are baseless and illegal since Parmar lacks the authority to take charge. With the Charity Commissioner’s ruling in his favour, Desai is confident that rightful leadership can be restored, ensuring that NMG is managed by trustworthy individuals.

Desai passionately asserted that Nashabandhi Mandal has a rich legacy, having been led by esteemed leaders of the country. He emphasized that figures like Ravishankar Maharaj, Maniben Vallabhbhai Patel, and Morarji Desai were instrumental in shaping NMG’s mission since its establishment in 1960. He affirmed that his priority is to restore the organization’s dignity and uphold the values instilled by its founders.

