Gensol Engineering’s Solar EPC Order Book Surpasses ₹4,000 Crore

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 9: Gensol Engineering Limited is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, today announced that its solar EPC order book is INR 4,097 Crore representing 1.5 GW as of 30th September 2024. This substantial figure includes solar projects from both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private clients, to be executed within a timeline of 12 to 18 months.

Orders Category Order Value (INR Cr) Order 1 PSU – IPP 1,001 Order 2 (Under Award) PSU – IPP 782 Order 3 Private – IPP 463 Order 4 Private – IPP 344 Order 5 PSU – IPP 212 Order 6 PSU – IPP 168 Order 7 PSU – Hydrogen 164 Order 8 Private – IPP 114 Order 9 Private – IPP 114 Order 10 Private – C&I 59 Order 11 Private – C&I 46 All Other Orders Cumulative 1 PSU/ Private 686 Total Solar Order Book as on 30th Sep’24 4,097

1 Includes other solar EPC projects, Gensol MENA EPC and Scorpious Tracker

In addition to the above, Gensol has a strong bid pipeline that far surpasses the current orderbook.

Apart from the solar order book, Gensol has secured orders for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under the BOO model thereby boosting its revenue potential and reinforcing its commitment to advancing renewable energy, addressing intermittent nature of renewable energy (RE) sector.

Gensol’s revenue visibility summary as on 30th September 2024:

S. No. Business segment Revenue Visibility (INR Crore) 1 Solar EPC – unexecuted order book 4,097

2 Battery Energy Storage System (over 12 years) 3,138 3 Solar Power Generation (over 25 years) 1,820 Total Order Book 9,055

Commenting on Order Book, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and ManagingDirector, Gensol Engineering Limited said: “This robust order book reflects the strength and organizational capability of Gensol Engineering Limited to execute big ticket orders and help the nation achieve its renewable energy goals. With an unexecuted order book of over INR 4,000 Crore, we are poised for a significant leap in India’s rapidly expanding solar sector. Beyond this, our achievements in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) under the BOO model and power generation have helped diversify our operations and expand our total solar and battery storage revenue visibility to over INR 9,000 Crore. We are grateful to our stakeholders and the Gensol family for their unwavering support as we continue to deliver long-term sustainable growth.”