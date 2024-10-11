Maharashtra’s Agricultural Future Takes Centre Stage at ABP Majha’s ‘Majha Krushi Vision’ Conclave

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 11: Maharashtra’s leading Marathi news channel, successfully hosted the “Majha Krushi Vision” Conclave, spotlighting the state’s evolving agricultural landscape and future advancements.

Held at Taj Gateway in Nashik on October 10, the conclave convened key agri-entrepreneurs and industry experts to engage in critical discussions about the innovations, challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of agriculture in Maharashtra.

In an exclusive interview Dhananjay Munde, Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra, shared how government initiatives are laying the groundwork for enhanced productivity and resilience within the agricultural sector.

The first session featured innovators Prasad Deshmukh of SP Agro Innovations, Shrilesh Mande from IndusTil FarmTech, Chandan Bhadsavle, Director of Saguna Baug, and Harshal Galgale, Chief of Product and Technology of Farmstu Technologies, with a focus on empowering youth in agriculture. They explored the growing opportunities for agricultural startups and emphasised the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for young entrepreneurs. The discussion highlighted the need to restore farming’s prestige by recognising it as a viable business and engaging the younger generation to drive innovation and transformation in the industry.

One of the key highlights of the conclave was the session on agri-entrepreneurship, where leading innovators from Maharashtra’s agritech sector showcased their groundbreaking advancements. Vaibhav Kashikar of Ankur Seeds, Uddhav Ahire of Anand Agro, and Pramod Rajbhosale of Sahyadri Farms demonstrated how modern technology and advanced farming techniques are driving future growth and transforming the agricultural landscape in the region. They also addressed the challenges of traditional, independent farming practices and emphasized the crucial role of collaboration in fostering sustainable growth within the sector.

The “Majha Krushi Vision” served as a vital platform for dialogue and actionable insights to shape Maharashtra’s agricultural future. The event reaffirmed ABP Majha’s commitment to meaningful conversations on key issues affecting the agricultural community and highlighted ABP Network’s dedication to fostering informed discourse and enhancing livelihoods across sectors.