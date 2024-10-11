Tragedy Strikes Indian Coast Guard: Three Brave Officers Sacrifice Lives During Medevac Mission

Final Missing Pilot Recovered at Sea as Nation Honors Fallen ALH MK-III Heroes

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 11: On 2 September 2024, at 2315 hours, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ALH MK-III helicopter, bearing frame number CG 863, ditched into the sea. The helicopter was on a medevac mission to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela and had four personnel on board—two pilots and two aircrew divers.

Following the accident, the ICG launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. One crew member was rescued from the sea, but tragically, the mortal remains of Commandant (JG) Vipin Babu and Pradhan Navik Karan Singh were recovered on 3 September 2024.

Efforts to locate the remaining crew member, Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana, the Pilot in Command, continued with unwavering determination. The ICG, in collaboration with the Indian Navy and other stakeholders, undertook an exhaustive search operation involving more than 70 air sorties and 82 ship days across multiple vessels.

With deep regret, it was reported that the mortal remains of Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana were recovered from the sea on 10 October 2024, approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Porbandar. His remains will be cremated with full honors, following service traditions.

The entire Indian Coast Guard pays a heartfelt tribute to the three brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.