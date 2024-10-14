Ajay Piramal Explores ‘Eternal Values in a Changing World’ at IIMA PGPX-SOUL Session

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) MBA-PGPX, in collaboration with the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), Ahmedabad, organised a joint Speaker Session featuring Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group as the keynote speaker, as a part of the MBA-PGPX Speaker Series by IIMA and the Pinnacle Voices Leadership Series by SOUL.

Piramal’s session, titled ‘Eternal Values in a Changing World’, emphasised the importance of integrity, compassion, and ethical leadership during times of volatility and transformation. The MBA-PGPX Speaker Series at IIMA aims to invite industry leaders on campus to share their learnings and insights with the students and the Pinnacle Voices Leadership Series is SOUL’s flagship initiative aimed at showcasing visionary leaders who embody ethical leadership and values-driven success. The series invites thought leaders from diverse sectors to share their insights, inspire, and engage with a broad audience of current and future leaders.

Piramal’s discussion covered several key points, including the enduring role of values-based leadership in fostering sustainable success, the integration of timeless principles with modern innovation, and leadership lessons drawn from his extensive global business experience. He focused on the significance of timeless ethical principles in navigating the ever-changing global business landscape, offering deep insights into how integrity and compassion remain central to achieving long-term success through ethical decision-making that fosters trust and growth. The event also featured an interactive Q&A session with Mr. Piramal and provided networking opportunities for young leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics to engage with one another.

During his talk, Piramal shared various business anecdotes and emphasised that while change is inevitable, our values are eternal which in turn creates economic value. “If you run a value-based business or live by values, it creates significant economic value”, Piramal said. He added, “All of us go through difficult moments in life, and it’s during these times that maintaining equanimity is essential. This is how the best opportunities in life arise.”

Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Vice Chairman of SOUL, emphasised the distinct nature of leadership, stating, “Leadership transcends the boundaries of management. While management focuses on external resources and stakeholder engagement, true leadership stems from an internal mindset. It is deeply rooted in one’s personality, values, and ethics, guiding one’s management style and decision-making.”

Professor Amit Karna, Chairperson of MBA-PGPX, IIMA, highlighted the importance of value-driven leadership. “When one’s leadership style is deeply rooted in values, it leads to ethical decision-making, which can ultimately earn the trust of your team and other stakeholders. The insights shared in Piramal’s talk have the power to inspire the next generation of leaders to prioritise values in their leadership journey.”

The event was attended by a diverse audience of IIMA community members, alongside students from other universities across Ahmedabad and business executives countrywide.