Experts Gather at CEPT University for Symposium on Leveraging Earth Observation Technologies

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: The Center for Applied Geomatics (CAG), CRDF along with Survey of India (SOI) and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) inaugurated its two-day symposium on ‘Empowering National Development: Leveraging Earth Observation Intelligence’ at the CEPT University campus, today. The event highlights the transformative potential of Earth Observation (EO) technologies in shaping India’s national development goals and driving impactful but data-driven decision-making across sectors.

The symposium has been organised with the objective of providing a platform to stakeholders to raise awareness about potential applications of EO, deliberate and share insights and arrive at innovative solutions that can help in leveraging the power of geospatial data. It also aims at facilitating discussing policy frameworks, regulations and governance structures and foster knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices in EO data acquisition, processing, analysis, and utilization.

Space-based imagery is increasingly functioning as an enabler of commercial applications and public services and supporting service delivery in almost all sectors of the global economy. Earth Observation intelligence, particularly when applied to areas such as agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, and climate change, is a critical tool for government agencies, industry experts, and academic researchers.

Dr. Prakash Chouhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), emphasized the importance of leveraging Earth Observation (EO) data for socioeconomic development. “The Department of Space has made available the satellite data with a resolution above 5 meters freely available to the public, as part of the National Space Policy 2023. This initiative includes various datasets like LISS 4, LISS 3, and Oceansat at Bhoonidhi. We’re seeing exciting applications emerging, particularly in digital agriculture and land records, and the next decade promises to harness EO’s potential for climate and disaster management,” he said.

Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), said, “Geospatial technology, combined with big data and machine learning, is transforming disaster management by enabling more precise planning, response, and risk assessment. Credible EO data provides critical insights for last-mile connectivity, urban flooding, and disaster response. We are looking forward to collaborate in creating knowledge verticals that will bridge policy, research, and action on disaster management and climate adaptation.”

Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO said, “On National Space Day, celebrated on October 14th, we recognize the advancements in Earth Observation (EO) for national development, particularly in light of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It’s fitting to hold this conference on such an important day. The integration of AI and machine learning is transforming EO and space technology, enhancing product generation and analysis. As we innovate—from different sensors to improved resolution—we must be mindful of how we train AI. This year’s Nobel Prize acknowledges significant contributions in AI, akin to the legacy of Oppenheimer. At SAC, ISRO, we’re advancing technologies like LiDAR, hyperspectral imaging, and radar, moving from analysis-ready to AI-ready data.”

The two-day event includes one-on-one Q&A sessions with the policy makers and panel discussions allowing participants to explore the latest EO tools and technologies. Attendees gain insights into real-world applications of EO intelligence in areas such as disaster response, land use management, and environmental sustainability.

Quotes from CEPT University and CRDF

Emphasising on the relevance of the Symposium, Professor Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University said “This symposium will serve as a valuable platform as we are bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum to discuss the potential of space-based imagery. By fostering collaboration and exploring innovative applications, we can unlock new opportunities and create a better future.”

Suren Vakil, Vice-Chairperson CRDF, added, “As India continues to make strides in technological innovation, the role of Earth Observation intelligence cannot be overstated. This event highlights EO technologies that are key to national development and bring tangible benefits to communities across India.”

Dr Shivangi Somvanshi, Center Head, Center for Applied Geomatics, CRDF said, “Our mission at the Center for Applied Geomatics (CAG) is to use geospatial data to solve real-world problems. And with this symposium, we aim to demonstrate the real-world impact of EO intelligence in solving complex challenges at national and community levels.”