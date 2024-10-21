RRU Commemorates Police Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Oct 21: The School of Internal Security and SMART Policing at Rashtriya Raksha University observed Police Commemoration Day. Family members of police martyrs attended the event.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N Patel began by solemnly acknowledging the bravery of the police martyrs by citing the names of the brave police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, reaffirming the university’s deep respect for their sacrifices.

Following the wreath-laying by the Vice Chancellor, the families of the martyrs were bestowed with the highest honour. Prof. Patel and other university dignitaries extended heartfelt gratitude and reverence to the families whose unwavering strength and courage in the face of loss were acknowledged.

The tributes continued with the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) paying floral tributes to the martyrs. This solemn gesture poignantly acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made by the brave heroes. Staff members and students of RRU paid their respects, with the students’ tribute embodying the collective respect, gratitude, and inspiration drawn from the selfless bravery of the martyrs.

The day’s proceedings were imbued with reverence, honour, and gratitude. The families of the martyrs, whose sacrifices remain etched in the collective memory, were treated with the utmost respect and solemnity as they stood at the heart of the commemorative event. Their presence underscored the enduring connection between the sacrifices of the fallen and the future of law enforcement in India.

The School of Internal Security and SMART Policing remains dedicated to fostering an environment where future law enforcement leaders can learn from past sacrifices of brave hearts.