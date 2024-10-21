GIFT City Hosts Talent Summit 2024: Gujarat Emerges as a Promising Talent-Hub

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Oct 21: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), recently organised a Talent Summit at IIT Gandhinagar, aimed at addressing the current talent needs and fostering workforce development to support the rapid growth of businesses within GIFT City as well as Gujarat.

The summit titled “GIFT City: The Emerging Talent Frontier” brought together industry leaders, government officials, and academicians to discuss strategies for building a future-ready talent pool in Gujarat. The summit was attended by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City, Mr. Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City, Mr. K Rajaraman, Chairman, IFSCA and Mr. Banchhanidhi Pani, Commissioner of Technical Education, Government of Gujarat & CEO of Gujarat Knowledge Society (GKS).

Prominent names from the industry, including top executives from BNY, Capgemini, IBM, Wayfair, KPMG, Maersk, and PWC, also participated in the discussions, sharing insights on how businesses can align their workforce strategies with the rapid changes in technology and market demands.

Speaking on the significance of the summit, Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, “The GIFT City Talent Summit is an important platform to discuss and address the evolving needs of the workforce. As businesses continue to grow and innovate, it is imperative that we align our strategies to ensure the availability of top-tier talent. At GIFT City, we are committed to creating a conducive ecosystem where professionals and businesses can thrive, and this summit has provided us with invaluable insights to further strengthen our efforts.”

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, also shared state-specific statistics highlighting available talent-pool and workforce trends in Gujarat. Sharing the insights on talent landscape of the state, Ms. Ruchee Anand, India Country Head for LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, said, “Gujarat is at the cusp of transformative growth, and the surge in AI-skilled professionals is a testament to the state’s readiness to lead India’s next wave of digital and technological innovation. Through our partnership with GIFT City, we aim to help businesses and educational institutions adopt a skills-first approach to hiring and workforce development, empowering Gujarat’s talent to meet the demands of the future.”

The summit featured two key panel discussions. The first panel, “Developing a Talent Pool for the World”, explored the evolution of talent requirements as Global Capability Centres (GCCs) move up the value chain. The panellists from BNY, Capgemini, IBM, Wayfair and KPMG discussed the core opportunities, challenges and availability of talent pool in the country and the strategies to drive the workforce in a way that is beneficial to the industry and also meets the employee expectations. The discussion emphasised on enhancing workforce diversity, particularly by bringing more women into tech roles, aligning opportunities with the ambitions of GenZ by companies, and fostering partnerships with start-ups that can further drive innovation and access to valuable talent.

The second panel, “Building a Long-Term Talent Supply Chain”, focused on best practices for industry-academia partnerships, curriculum evolution to meet industry needs, and experiences of companies that have successfully scaled up operations in GIFT City. The panellists from Baroda Global Shared Services (BGSS), Maersk, PWC, Team Lease Degree Apprenticeship, LTI Mindtree and Analog Devices discussed the evolution of enterprises in India, the importance of employee training and skill development, infrastructure and sustainability and GIFT City advantages for companies and employees. The industry experts emphasised on the impact of salary inflation on talent acquisition and operational efficiency, stressing the need for sustainable compensation practices. The speakers also briefly discussed the lessons learned from other cities to avoid infrastructure and traffic challenges as GIFT City develops further.