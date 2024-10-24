Faculty of Technology at CEPT University Celebrates Engineer’s Day

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 24: The Faculty of Technology at CEPT University commemorated Engineer’s Day with a two-day event filled with engaging activities, competitions, and insightful discussions. The celebration provided a platform for students and faculty to reflect on the core values of engineering and address the pressing challenges facing the industry today.

Dynamic Wall: A mesmerizing blend of art and architecture – a dynamic wall where acrylic bricks move to form graceful, flowing waves, transforming spaces with ever-changing patterns.

Eco-mist : Eco-friendly innovation – a bamboo structure with an integrated evaporative cooler, blending sustainable design with natural cooling for a refreshing, green living space.