Mudrex Becomes Fastest Growing Crypto Platform in India

Achieves 10x Revenue Growth and Increase of Trading Volume in 2024

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, Oct 24: Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform, saw remarkable growth across multiple key metrics in 2024. The platform saw a 10x surge in revenue and trading volume over the past year. Mudrex’s monthly trading volume rose from 10 Million to 100 Million. It has seen a rapidly growing user base, contributing to a 40% month-on-month increase in new users.

The platform also saw significant organic traffic over the past year, according to the latest SemRush data. This expansion reflects Mudrex’s growing influence in the crypto market, particularly in India. The surge in organic search traffic further highlights its ability to effectively position itself in a highly competitive market, with search visibility playing a crucial role in driving new users and engagement.

Mudrex has been actively raising awareness through various educational initiatives about crypto for users to make informed decisions for the past few years. The company is also one of the earliest to be registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in India. Being a global platform, Mudrex also holds Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration to operate in the European Union.

Commenting on this, Mr Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder said, “The team has worked quite hard to achieve these incredible milestones. Our focus has always been on building a platform that simplifies crypto investing and provides a safe, secure, and user-friendly experience. This exponential growth in search traffic, users, and trading volume is a reflection of the trust our users place in us and the value we deliver.”