Aarihant Homoeopathic Medical College holds an Oath-Taking Ceremony for Internship Students

Gandhinagar, Oct 24: Aarihant Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Institute (AHMC&RI), part of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University recently hosted the oath-taking ceremony for the Batch 2019 internship students recently, at Swarnim Startup & Innovation University.

Principal of the institute, Dr Amita V Peters, along with Principal, Dr Hiren Kadikar, spoke at length about the importance of ethical practices in the field of medicine.

The institute’s internship in-charge, Dr Sunil Chandel, outlined the essential rules and regulations that govern internships, after which students took oath.

This was followed by an address by Dr Harsh Trivedi, Associate Academic Director at the institute.

By taking this oath, the students committed to upholding essential values such as patient confidentiality, informed consent, and non-maleficence. This pledge instils moral responsibility as they move from academic learning to practical application in their medical careers.

The oath-taking ceremony in the medical college signifies the formal commitment of future doctors to uphold the ethical standards and responsibilities of the medical profession.