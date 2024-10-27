Delhi air pollution situation remains grim as quality AQI plummets

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Speical

New Delhi, Oct 27: A thick layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) Sunday morning as the air quality index (AQI) continued to be “very poor”.

The pollution situation remained serious due to the slowing down of wind speed, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 363 at a ‘severe’ level with real-time air pollution PM2.5, and PM10. The temperature in the national capital was around 25 degrees Celsius in the morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi the AQI around ITO and surrounding areas was recorded at 361 falling in the ‘very poor’, in Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri the level was around 400, categorised as ‘severe’ and layer of smog engulfed the Nehru Place and surrounding areas. The lowest AQI was reported in IGI Airport which was also in the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI at the airport was 320. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared that the next 15 days are “crucial” for the national capital. He said the seasonal winds from the northwest can carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, intensifying the pollution crisis. The warning comes days ahead of Diwali, which has proven difficult for Delhi residents. The Minister said that there are plans to monitor pollution levels via drones. The Delhi government has roped in drone-based services to identify sources of pollution in the hotspot areas.

The national capital has been breathing hazardous air quality for the past several days, forcing the authorities to impose stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan. The restrictions came into force on October 21 after several areas recorded an AQI of over 300 in the ‘very poor’ category. Under stage two, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). People in Delhi-NCR also have been told to avoid the open burning of solid waste and biomass.

These steps are in addition to the GRAP Stage 1 measures, that have been in effect since October 15. During Stage 1, periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads are done. There is also a ban on the open burning of waste, the use of coal or firewood in eateries and there is a limited use of diesel generators.