AIIMS to add 2 new MRI machines to provide more efficient & timely radiology diagnosis

New Delhi, Nov 26: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to add two new MRI machines to boost efficient and timely radiology diagnosis to patients.

The two new machines, in addition to the seven existing MRI instruments along with 10 CT scan machines, will significantly cut down the waiting time for tests for patients. The premier healthcare institution of the country has been providing MRI, CT USG, and laboratory services “round the clock” for the last two years. The new machines will reportedly be installed in the NMR department and the National Old Age Center. “AllMS New Delhi’s ongoing endeavour to improve patient services.

With initiatives taken by AIIMS under the leadership of Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, the hospital started providing round-the-clock MRI, CT USG, and laboratory services since 2022. This has increased diagnostic capabilities by 25 to 30 per cent and reduced waiting time!” AIIMS Delhi said in a post on X. “Two new MRI machines are being added now, to provide more efficient and timely advanced radiology services to needy patients!”, AIIMS added. AIIMS offers MRI diagnostic services at affordable and economical rates, typically ranging between Rs. 2,000-3,000, which at a private facility in Delhi cost anywhere between Rs.18,000-25,000.

As per reports, about 30 patients are examined daily with each MRI machine, and the waiting period for the radiology procedures can range from six months to three years. The patients are typically categorised based on their disease and risk. With the new machine, the elderly patients visiting the National Old Age Centre will also need not go to any other block of AIIMS for MRI tests.