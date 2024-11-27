Mohammad Rafi’s son Shahid announces biopic on legendary singer

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 27 : Music icon Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi has announced a biopic on his iconic father. Shahid also shared that filmmaker Umesh Shukla, known for making films such as “OMG-Oh My God!” and “Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge”, is in talks for helming the upcoming movie.

The biopic will officially be announced next month, as December 24, 2024 will mark Rafi’s 100th birthday. Known for crooning classics such as “Likhe Je Khat Tujhe”, “DardEDil DardEJigar”, “Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan”, “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya”, “Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya”, “Aaja Aaja”, “Parda Hai Parda”, “Gulabi Aankhein” and “Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya”, the legendary singer in his illustrious career has lent his vocals to over 1,000 films across Indian and foreign languages. It was at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where a tribute was paid to Rafi along with several personalities including Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha and Akkineni Nageshwar Rao.

His son Shahid shared during the session titled ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta – Mohammad Rafi – The King of Melody’, that Umesh Shukla are in a conversation for the yet-untitled upcoming biography. Shahid shared: ” The announcement will be made in December. I am making a biopic on Rafi sahab…. It is going to be the life story of Rafi sahab. Songs will also be part of the biopic.” “We have made a contract with Umesh Shukla, director of ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ and ‘102 Not Out’. It will be a full-fledged feature film,” he added. Also present at the event were veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Sharmila joined singer Sonu to croon the 1967 number “Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta” to pay a tribute to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the event, which commenced on November 20, paid a tribute to Rafi for his contribution to Hindi cinema. Several of his old classics were presented on the stage. Sonu and Sharmila were seen singing the song, which is from the film “An Evening In Paris”. The track is originally picturised on Shammi Kapoor and the veteran star.