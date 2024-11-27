ABP LIVE to Host First ‘Green Vision Conclave’ for Sustainable Solutions

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 27: ABP LIVE, one of India’s most trusted digital news platforms, is proud to announce the inaugural edition of “Green Vision Conclave 2024,” an event dedicated to advancing sustainability across industries. Taking place on November 28, 2024, in New Delhi, the Conclave will serve as a vital platform for leaders and innovators to discuss actionable strategies for building a greener future.

This landmark event by ABP LIVE will bring together policymakers, thought leaders, and industry changemakers to address critical sustainability challenges, including renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and eco-friendly business practices. With India emerging as a key player in global sustainability, the Conclave aims to foster collaboration and inspire solutions that align with global and national goals.

The ABP LIVE Green Vision Conclave 2024 will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers renowned for their expertise and commitment to environmental progress. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and explore innovative ideas that can shape the future of sustainability.

As part of its mission to empower individuals and institutions to contribute meaningfully to societal progress, ABP LIVE is committed to driving impactful discussions that inspire real change. This Conclave underscores the organisation’s dedication to supporting a global sustainability movement and empowering its audiences to take informed action for the planet.

The ABP LIVE Green Vision Conclave 2024 is not just a dialogue, it’s a step toward meaningful change. By uniting diverse voices and perspectives, the event promises to be a defining moment in the pursuit of a sustainable future.