IN-SPACe Grants Ananth Tech Access to Indian Orbital Resources.

Ananth Technologies Becomes First Indian Private Firm to Develop GSO Satellite

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 2: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced M/s Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL), as the beneficiary of the Announcement of Opportunity (AO) enabling access to Indian Orbital Resources for Non-Government Entities (NGEs). This marks a significant milestone in advancing private sector participation in India’s space sector.

Under this AO, Indian ITU Filing in the Ka band is being provided to Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL). The allocation of orbital resources requires adherence to both national and international regulations, including frequency coordination with other satellite networks and compliance with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) processes.

IN-SPACe had earlier formulated and released the Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures (NGP) for the implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023 on May 3, 2024. This framework provides guidelines for granting access to available Indian Orbital Resources to Indian entities. Following this, the Announcement of Opportunity was released on July 30, 2024, with the bid submission closing on October 21, 2024.

Ananth Technologies Limited will undertake the end-to-end management of the project, which includes the development, launch, and operation of a multi-beam high-throughput Ka band communication satellite. Responsibilities also include frequency coordination with satellite operators, managing filings with ITU, and ensuring compliance with due diligence and notification processes.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said: “This announcement is a transformative step for the Indian space sector. This will make Ananth Technologies Limited, the first private Indian satellite operator to provide state-of-art GSO communication satellite services to the country. With support from ISRO and DoT, this effort establishes a new benchmark for private sector participation in generating SATCOM capacity through indigenous satellites. It is a significant step toward achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in satellite communication.”