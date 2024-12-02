Book Launch: Gateways to Self-Realisation by Guruji G. Narayana

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 2: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is set to host an exclusive discussion and launch event for Gateways to Self-Realisation by Guruji G. Narayana on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the AMA Complex, ATIRA Campus, Ahmedabad.

This thought-provoking book introduces a groundbreaking concept known as “Artistic Intelligence,” which transcends Artificial Intelligence by merging logic, intuition, creativity, and spirit to aid in self-realisation. The work emphasizes how art can serve as a transformative force, unlocking human potential through the creative process, empowered by love and a higher purpose.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers:

Chief Guest: H.H. Brahmavihari Swamiji, Spiritual Leader, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

Chairman: Prayasvin B. Patel, Chairman & MD, Elecon Group

Guests of Honor:

Dr. Kirit Shelat, Executive Chairman, NCCSD

Dr. Savan Godiawala, President, AMA

KVLN Haribabu, President, Seetha Rama Seva Sadan

Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA, invites all to engage in this insightful exploration of how creativity can lead to profound personal transformation.

For more details and registration, visit AMA Events.