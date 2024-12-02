CEPT University Winter Exhibition 2024 Opens to Public

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 2: CEPT University inaugurated its highly anticipated Winter Exhibition 2024 at the South Lawns on November 25. The biannual showcase features the work of 1,720 students from 109 studio units, representing undergraduate and postgraduate programs across six faculties: Architecture, Design, Management, Planning, Technology, and the CEPT Foundation Program (CFP).

In his inaugural address, Professor Barjor Mehta, President of CEPT University, emphasized the significance of academic excellence and the pivotal role the Summer and Winter Exhibitions play in highlighting students’ creative achievements. He lauded the dedication of students, faculty, and staff in bringing the exhibition to life.

The Winter Exhibition provides a platform for students to present their semester-end projects, including drawings, models, and portfolios. It also offers faculty members an opportunity to evaluate the outcomes of their teaching, fostering meaningful discussions on design education. Beyond showcasing student work, the exhibition encourages reflection on the learning process and aims to set new benchmarks for excellence in design.

Open to the public from November 26 to December 6, the exhibition invites visitors to explore the innovative projects daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM at CEPT University.