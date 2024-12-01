RRU Partners with NCW for Groundbreaking Regional Law Review Consultation

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Dec 1: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has partnered with the National Commission for Women (NCW) to host the Regional Law Review Consultation (Western Region).

This landmark event brought together distinguished legal experts, law enforcement officials, academics, and policymakers to address the critical challenges posed by cybercrimes against women and to propose forward-thinking, actionable reforms.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Anand Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Research and Publications at RRU, emphasized the dual nature of technology. “While the digital era has opened new doors for women, offering unprecedented opportunities, it has also exposed them to significant risks, including cyber harassment, identity theft, and online exploitation. The alarming rise in cybercrimes against women, demands urgent attention. This consultation aims to identify gaps in the legal framework and offer innovative solutions to the complex challenges posed by the digital world,” Dr. Tripathi stated.

In her keynote address, Dr. Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary, NCW, highlighted the shift in the nature of complaints, with an increasing number of cases related to cyber harassment. “Time is of the essence in these cases, and the need for swift action is critical,” she stressed. Adding to the discourse, University Registrar Dr. Dharmeshkumar Prajapati and Under Secretary, NCW, Dr. Ashutosh Pande, in their valuable addresses, set the scope and defined the tone of the event, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts and actionable outcomes.

The dialogue featured insights from prominent experts, including Hon’ble Justice Soniya Gokani, Mrs. Sudha Rani Relangi, Shri T.S. Bisht, IPS, Shri Ankur Garg, Mrs. Aruna Bahuguna, IPS, Prof. Rekha Jain, Prof. N.K. Pathak, Shri Divesh Chandra Samant,Shri Brajesh Mishra, IPS, and Shri Vinay Ojha, Senior Public Prosecutor, CBI, and Dr. Hardik Makadia, IPS. Discussions explored critical topics such as the limitations of existing cyber laws, real-life cases of harassment, and the psychological toll on victims. Panelists highlighted the urgent need for faster legal responses, community awareness, and gender-sensitive justice processes.

The event also delved into data privacy vulnerabilities faced by women, particularly in rural areas, with experts calling for targeted digital literacy programs, robust cybersecurity frameworks, and accountability of digital intermediaries and the importance of swift content removal mechanisms. This platform underscored the collective responsibility to foster a safer digital environment and ensure justice for victims of cybercrimes. Mrs. Bahuguna spoke passionately about the psychological repercussions faced by victims, many of whom suffer societal stigma and live in constant fear. “We must enhance legal definitions, introduce specialized laws, and establish a gender-sensitive Standard Operating Procedure to ensure justice for women in the digital age,” she urged.

The consultation produced transformative recommendations to combat cybercrimes against women, including the establishment of dedicated cyber helplines and task forces at every police station, specialized cybercrime courts for expedited legal proceedings, and new laws targeting emerging offenses such as deepfake pornography and revenge porn. Other measures included launching digital literacy campaigns in underserved areas and fostering stronger public-private sector collaborations to enhance cyber safety measures.

As a leader in national security research and education, RRU reiterated its commitment to addressing emerging societal challenges. With this collaboration with the NCW highlights RRU’s dedication to creating a safer and more equitable society. RRU remains steadfast in its role as a catalyst for transformative research and policymaking in national security and policing