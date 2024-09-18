UOW India launches ‘The InAugural Scholarship’ for Global Education Access

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 18: The University of Wollongong India (UoW India), one of the first Australian universities to establish a teaching base in India, today announced “The InAugural Scholarship” for its upcoming November student intake.

This exclusive scholarship will offer significant financial benefits to students applying for Computing and Fintech programs, making their journey towards higher education even more accessible and rewarding. Applicable to all students paying the deposit by 4th October 2024, the scholarship will entitle the students to a substantial reduction in their tuition fees with 50% off tuition fees for all Masters degrees for the 1st Trimester, and 25% off tuition fees for all Graduate Certificate programs for the 1st Trimester to begin in November 2024.

The exclusive “The InAugural Scholarship” offers sizable benefits and is designed to support students as they begin their studies at UoW India with substantial savings. The scholarship, which is available only for a limited time, is available to students applying for Computing and Fintech programs to make their journey towards higher education more accessible and rewarding.

The month of November 2024 will see UoW India launch a range of graduate and postgraduate programs, including a Master of Computing (Data Analytics), a Graduate Certificate in Computing, a Master of Financial Technology, an extended Master of Financial Technology, and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology. These programs are meticulously designed to align with the demands of the evolving global job market and equip students with the skills and expertise necessary for success in a rapidly changing world.

The University of Wollongong (UoW) ranks among the top 6% of business schools worldwide, as recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Its launch in India will make the University of Wollongong among the first Australian universities to establish a teaching base in the country. Located in GIFT City India, one of India’s most vibrant and rapidly growing technological and financial hubs, UoW India provides a perfect hotspot to showcase its world-class education, cutting-edge research, and robust industry engagement.

“Our vision at UoW India is to make top-tier international education accessible to all and ‘The InAugural Scholarship’ aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Nimay Kalyani, Campus Director, University of Wollongong. “Fintech is no longer the future, it is the present. Blockchain systems, cryptocurrency, insurtech, peer-to-peer payments – these are integral to our daily lives. Building a skilled workforce in these areas is vital for driving growth in a country’s economy and this is driving the introduction of the Computing and Fintech courses in our new international campus in India.”

Applications for the November 2024 intake are now open, and interested students are encouraged to apply early to take advantage of this unique scholarship opportunity.