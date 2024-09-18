SVPI Airport introduces free Wi-Fi coupons kiosks for passengers, including Non-Indian SIM Card Holders

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 18: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, as part of process improvement recently introduced an innovative way for non-Indian SIM car holders to access Wi-Fi at the terminal.

Wi-Fi coupon dispensers, located at strategic passenger areas inside both terminals – T-1 and T-2 – will provide hassle-free access to free Wi-Fi to all the passengers travelling through Ahmedabad Airport, especially enabling passengers with non-Indian SIM cards.

The Process

Passengers with Non-Indian SIM cards can use this service by scanning their passports and boarding passes at the nearest Wi-Fi Coupon dispenser and accepting terms and conditions. The dispenser will then generate a unique free Wi-Fi voucher code.

On receipt of the code, passengers may connect to the Wi-Fi named ‘AMD_FreeWiFi’ and enter the code received from the Wi-Fi coupon dispensing kiosks. This will enable them to enjoy 120 minutes of free Wi-Fi at Ahmedabad Airport.

With the introduction of these new Wi-Fi coupon dispensers, travelers at SVPI Airport will be able to access free Wi-Fi facility more conveniently.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport remains committed to innovative and technological advancements. It aims to cater to the evolving needs of its passengers and further solidify its position as a modern and technologically advanced travel hub.