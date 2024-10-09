Thursday, October 10, 2024
Latest:
Alembic Pharma Successfully Passes USFDA Inspection at Panelav Oncology Facility

Mumbai, Oct 9: Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) located at Panelav.

The inspection was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation. The inspection was conducted from 7th October, 2024 to 8th October, 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of healthcare since 1907. Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. 

