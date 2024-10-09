Bata India unveils its largest office in India

… a modern, eco-friendly space where innovation meets creativity

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 9: As Bata marks its 130th anniversary globally, the brand takes a bold leap into the future with the unveiling of its modern headquarters in the heart of Gurugram’s Millennium City. Designed with Blue-Sky thinking at its core, the new office embodies Bata’s transformation into a modern, eco-conscious, and future-focused organization, reimagining the workspace for the next generation. This landmark headquarters sets a new benchmark for sustainable corporate spaces in India, proudly earning both Platinum LEED Grade-A and GRIHA certifications.

‘Blue Sky Thinking’ – an approach that embraces limitless creativity and innovation – the new office encourages collaboration within teams with a hot seat concept allowing teams to work together. The workspace enhances the employee experience with a host of modern amenities – wellness room, library, creative open working spaces and more. Smart technology takes centre-stage with interactive digital screens, facial recognition access, optimizing both work environment and efficiency. With 33% of the space benefiting from natural light, water recycling systems, solar power integration, and the use of low VOC paints, the office exemplifies Bata’s commitment to minimizing its ecological footprint while maximizing employee comfort and productivity.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Gunjan Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Bata India said, “As we celebrate 130 years of global excellence, we’re stepping boldly into the future while staying true to our roots. Project Blue Sky represents Bata India’s evolution, its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee wellbeing. By creating an environment where smart technology and eco-conscious design converge to inspire creativity and collaboration, we’re not just changing where we work, we’re transforming how we work. As we write the next chapter in Bata’s enduring legacy, we’re ensuring that every step we take is towards a smarter, more sustainable future.”

The innovative headquarters is a space that champions innovation, collaboration, sustainability, and smart working while remaining rooted in the timeless values that have defined the brand for a century.