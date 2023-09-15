Pidilite Industries and Kaushalya – The Skill University Unveil India’s First-of-Its-Kind Centre for Advance Skills for Woodworking and Plumbing

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 15: Pidilite Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals, as well as art and craft products, has joined forces with Kaushalya – The Skill University (KSU), Govt. of Gujarat, to launch the Pidilite Woodworking and Plumbing Centre for Advanced Skills (PWP). The facility was recently inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister Shri. Balvantsinh Rajput, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation, Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Govt. of Gujarat.

For the first time in India, the PWP center emerges as a cutting-edge hub for advanced woodworking and plumbing skills. This pioneering initiative by Pidilite and KSU directly addresses the rising demand for skilled professionals in these fields. Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including CNC Machines, Band Saw, Cold Press, and more, the center offers tailored degree, diploma, and certificate courses for beginners and experienced practitioners. Emphasizing Trainers Training, research, and support for skill competitions, PWP sets a new standard for skill development in the country.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dr. Pankaj Shukla, Senior Vice President – CSR & Special Projects, Pidilite Industries said, “Pidilite Woodworking and Plumbing Centre for Advanced Skills (PWP) is a remarkable milestone that reflects Pidilite’s unwavering commitment to closing the gap between foundational training and advanced skills. This pioneering collaboration is not only about skill development but also about equipping the workforce with the necessary tools to excel in today’s rapidly evolving industries. With state-of-the-art facilities and innovative courses, PWP is set to redefine skill enhancement, enabling individuals to thrive and contribute effectively to the dynamic demands of the industry.”

The Furniture Design and Manufacturing Course, affiliated with KSU, has seen remarkable interest with quite a number of student already enrolled. It offers a balanced 20:80 mix of theory and hands-on training at the Kubernagar ITI campus in Ahmedabad. PWP’s innovative approach and top-notch facilities have earned praise from notable figures like Dr. Lawrence Pratchett, CEO of the Australian School of Global Studies, and industry leaders, highlighting its crucial role in bridging the gap between fundamental education and advanced expertise.

The collaboration between Pidilite and KSU signifies a significant step towards empowering the woodworking and plumbing sectors with highly skilled professionals, poised to meet the evolving demands of the industry.