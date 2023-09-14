ACC commences Commercial Production of Clinker at its new state-of-the-art Ametha Cement Plant in Madhya Pradesh

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 14: ACC Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, proudly announces the momentous commencement of commercial production of Clinker at its new cutting-edge Ametha Cement Plant, nestled in the heart of Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. This historic event marks a significant stride in Adani Group’s unwavering commitment to growth.

The Ametha Integrated Cement Plant has a clinker capacity of 3.3 MTPA and a cement capacity of 1 MTPA. This greenfield integrated project will help in lowest cost production of clinker and cement, which will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and aid in the overall improvement in profitability and market share of the Company.

Ametha plant’s strategic location in Madhya Pradesh offers a logistical advantage, which will enhance ACC’s ability to cater to critical markets efficiently. This ESG compliant plant will exemplify ACC’s commitment to environmental responsibility with 16.3 MW of WHRS capacity and up to 15% of AFR potential, exemplifying ACC’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “This is a monumental achievement in our relentless pursuit of sustainable growth. This milestone harmoniously aligns with our growth strategy for the cement business, enabling us to meet evolving market demands while upholding our unwavering standards of quality.”

ACC extends its gratitude to the local community, suppliers, and regulatory authorities for their support throughout the project’s development. The Company remains dedicated to delivering value to its customers and shareholders while contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development.