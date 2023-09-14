HAMLEYS brings the iconic brand GIOCHI PREZIOSI S.P.A to Italy at Milan flagship store

BILKULONLINE

Milan / Mumbai, Sept 14: Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer and a beloved British icon, has inaugurated its very first exclusive retail store in Italy with franchisee GIOCHI PREZIOSI S.P.A (GP), a prominent player in Italy’s toy manufacturing and distribution industry. Under the terms of the franchise agreement, GP has secured the exclusive rights to operate Hamleys stores throughout Italy, paving the way for flagship Hamleys locations in Italy’s most iconic cities and promising enchanting experiences for families nationwide.

Situated in the heart of Milan, at the renowned Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, a well- known bustling thoroughfare adjacent to the historic cathedrals of Piazza del Duomo and Piazza San Babila. This store opening will soon be followed by the grand launch of a flagship store in Rome.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2019. Currently with a footprint of 191 stores spread across 15 countries, Hamleys heart stays firmly at its world-famous Regent Street Store that continues to be one of the most visited destinations in United Kingdom. Hamleys continues to expand into newer markets, most recently the Balkans, with its first store in Albania and Kosovo, and further its reach in existing territories like India and Middle East with a store in Qatar.

“The finest toy shop in the world is all set to bring its theatrical magic to Italy! We are excited to spread smiles with our expansion and are proud to partner with the Giochi Preziosi Group (GP Group). Guided by our singular vision: crafting memories through the joy of play, we are looking forward to becoming a centerpiece store in the popular shopping and tourist destination of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan. The new store launch is timed perfectly with a refreshed store design concept, and we’re eager to weave new unparalleled experiences for children and families.” said Sumeet Yadav, CEO, Hamleys Global.

Covering an expanse of 13,300 sq. ft., the flagship Milan store spans two levels and it’s vibrant red and white interior serves as a vivid portrayal of Hamleys’ enchanting universe. Capturing the brand’s essence of fun, magic, and theater, the new store offers several engaging experiences, with play at their heart, including the iconic carousel and the meticulously curated brand sections spotlighting the most loved toys brands like Lego, Nerf, and Barbie. The store also boasts an extensive assortment of toys across all kids play categories with a healthy mix of Hamleys’ propriety line and vendor branded merchandise.

“Giochi Preziosi is extremely delighted with the conclusion of the exclusive franchising agreement with the iconic Hamleys brand and is very excited with the launch of the first store in Milan and looking forward to the upcoming projects lined up and to continue with the Retail development plan in the Country over the years ahead.” said Enrico Preziosi, founder of Giochi Preziosi Group.

The grand inauguration of Hamleys Milan is set for September 14th, marked by a celebratory parade in front of the store, culminating in a bell-exchange ceremony. The doors to the store will swing open to the public on the same day, inviting all to experience the Hamleys magic.