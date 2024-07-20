1103 Degrees were conferred during the 13th Convocation at IIT Hyderabad

Become the heroes of science that a Viksit Bharat demands: B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, CEO of NITI Aayog

1103 degrees were conferred and first-time 1000+ Graduates receiving the degrees

1 st Graduate batch from BTech in Biomedical Engineering , MTech in Transportation engineering, Transportation Engineering, Semiconductor Materials and Devices, and Heritage Science and Technology, along with Interdisciplinary MTech in Integrated Circuits and Microsystems Packaging, Ophthalmic Engineering, and EV Technology, as well as a Master of Arts in Health, Gender, and Society.

MAMIDIPAKA PRAGNA from the Department of Electrical Engineering received the President of India Gold Medal

BILKULONLINE

Hyderabad, July 20: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has celebrated the 13th Convocation in the gracious presence of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, CEO of NITI Aayog, as Chief Guest of the event. A total of 1090 students are getting 1103 degrees with 4 Gold Medals & 38 Silver Medals. For the first time, IITH has surpassed the mark of 1,000 graduates. It is the highest number of graduates in a year so far, not only at IITH but also possibly at any second-generation IIT in India.

This number also includes the first-time graduating batch of our BTech in Biomedical Engineering, MTech in Transportation Engineering; Semiconductor Materials and Devices; and Heritage Science and Technology (online). Along with interdisciplinary MTech programs in Integrated Circuits and Microsystems Packaging; Ophthalmic Engineering; and EV Technology (online), as well as a Master of Arts in Health, Gender, and Society. IITHians will adore the specially designed Pochampalli Stoles this year, too, as IITH’s Historical Tradition of getting connected to the Culture of the State of Telangana. Motivating future leaders on this occasion with kind words, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, IITH, has conferred the degrees of the outgoing students.

Congratulating IITH graduates on occasion, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, CEO of NITI Aayog, said, “May you be those heroes of science that a Viksit Bharat demands. May you bend your efforts towards ensuring that technology uplifts the masses, not divides them further. May you leverage your IIT identity not just for personal glory but for public good. And may you always stand tall as a true IITian – not just with your intelligence, identity and influence, but with your sense of integrity, inclusion and impact.”

Sharing his delight on this momentous occasion, Dr BVR Reddy, Chairman, BoG, said, “As you leave this institution today, carry with you the wisdom imparted by your educators, the support from your family and peers, and the pride of your accomplishments. You are equipped with the tools to tackle the challenges ahead. Class of 2024, the future is in your hands. Embrace the adventure of lifelong learning, leverage groundbreaking technologies and use them responsibly, prioritize sustainability in every endeavour, and uphold the values that define the best of humanity.”

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IIT Hyderabad flag high Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, presented the Institute report for Academic Year 2023-24 and added,

“It was indeed a magnificent year of IIT Hyderabad, being Ranked #3 in NIRF-Innovation 2023, being ranked among top 10 top Engineering institutes for the eighth consecutive year in NIRF ranking and being ranked #8 for the 2023 fills all of us with joy. IITH has a vibrant Innovation and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem to support startups in different stages. In the last 6 years, it has supported more than 190+ startups which have created 1100+ jobs and Rs. 1250+ Cr of revenue. This year also saw the launch of IITH-Greenko BUILD program for supporting 75 student winners across the country in their early idea validation journey with financial and mentoring support. To promote startup culture, IITH has started providing a Diploma to any BTech student who has completed 50% of credits and provides an opportunity to them to come back within the next 5 years to complete the rest of credits.

IITH is pioneering the introduction of new academic courses aligned with current trends. In 2023-24, IITH introduced several new programs in UG, PG & PhD level. Through its hybrid classrooms, IITH has, for the first time in the country, tried to break the barriers in learning by launching Open to All Teaching (OAT) through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). About 25 courses have been offered in OAT mode in 2023-24, blending traditional in-person teaching with advanced technology, enabling both on-campus and remote students to learn together.

This year’s BTech admissions saw IITH being the best in opening and closing JEE ranks for every one of its programs among the second generation IITs. This remarkable progress is a testament to the trust we have earned through the collective efforts of our exceptional faculty, staff, and students. I express my heartfelt gratitude to every one of you for your sincere dedication and hard work. We continue to make strides towards success through our relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to academic growth. Together, we can accomplish even greater milestones in the future.”

Prof. Murty congratulated the graduating students and urged them to “lead, innovate, and effect positive change. Let these qualities drive you to contribute meaningfully to our nation, uplift communities, and propel progress in every endeavor.”

Degree-wise breakup (Class of 2024)

S.No. Program No. of Degrees 1 BTech 414 2 BDes 17 3 MA (Development Studies and Health, Gender & Society) 10 4 MSc 88 5 MDes 34 44 MDes by Practice 10 6 MTech 320 395 MTech (From BTech conversion) 04 MTech (Direct BTech to PhD) 08 MTech (PhD conversion) 01 Executive MTech 09 Online MTech 53 7 MS (By Coursework) 01 MS (By Research) 02 8 PhD 132 Total 1103

04 Students are being awarded BTech & MTech Degrees under Dual Degree conversion program 08 Students are being awarded MTech and PhD Degrees under Direct BTech to PhD program.

01 Student is being awarded MTech and PhD Degrees under Dual Degree conversion program.

Gold Medalist Details- 2024 (4 members)

S No Program Photo Medal Details 1. BTech MAMIDIPAKA PRAGNA Dept. of Electrical Engineering President of India Gold Medal for securing highest overall CGPA in BTech (Class of 2024) 2. MSc TANMOY DUTTA Dept. of Physics Institute Gold Medal for securing highest overall CGPA in MSc/MA 3. MTech BALAJI G R Dept. of Civil Engineering Institute Gold Medal for securing highest overall CGPA in MTech/ MDes 4. BTech ANIRUDH SRINIVASAN Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Institute Gold Medal for Excellence in Academics and Co-Curricular Activities (Class of 2024)

Silver Medals – 38

For securing the highest CGPA in the Department (11 BTech, 01 BDes, 03 MSc, 20 MTech, 01 MA, and 02 MDes)

(photo credits: Prof Mohammed Shahid)