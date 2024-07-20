Singhania Quest+ Launches ‘Go Coderz,’ India’s First and Largest National Coding Competition for Schools

BILKULONLINE

Winners stand a chance to win the Gautam Singhania Coding Scholarship worth ₹ 1 lakh

Designed in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) which makes coding an intrinsic part of the education system

Around 50,000+ students from 100+ schools in 25+ cities across India to participate

Students from grade 3 to 10 are eligible to participate for this event

Free coding master class for students before participation

An impressive 15,000+ registrations have already been recorded

Mumbai, July 20: Singhania Quest+ in association with the World Book of Records (London, UK), proudly announced the launch of ‘Go Coderz,’ India’s first and largest national coding competition. This is a first of its kind coding competition that aims to showcase the remarkable skills of students in the field of computer programming.

The event has been open for schools to register their students from 3rd to 10th standard in a three-month competition that is designed to identify and nurture young talent across India. Registered students would also be provided with free coding masterclass before participating in the competition. Towards the end of the competition, winners are to receive various awards and certificates including the Gautam Singhania Coding Scholarship worth ₹ 1 lakh.

Sharing the progress of the event, Singhania Quest+ stated that they have already received 15,000+ entries from 10+ states which is expected to rise to 50,000+ entries from 100+ schools from 25+ cities until that last date of registration – 15 August 2024.

The EdTech firm also stated that this initiative is aligned with the central government’s New Education Policy (NEP) that makes coding an integral part of the school curriculum, initiating classes on coding for students from 6th standard onwards. Commenting further on this, Dr. Brijesh Karia, Chief Operating Officer, Singhania Quest+, said “We are witnessing a change in the traditional education methodologies. The launch of the New Education Policy is a clear indication of it. Similarly, our event ‘Go Coderz’ has been meticulously designed in line with the NEP Policy to break through traditional methodologies and provide an impetus to young students who wish to pursue the field of computer programing.”

The event is set to feature two rounds of coding challenges created to assess participants’ problem-solving abilities, logical thinking, coding concepts, algorithmic thinking and programming skills. In the initial round, students will work on group-wise coding projects and submit their work via the Singhania Quest+ portal. The results will be promptly announced, and digital participation certificates will be awarded to all participants. Based on the level of participation, the schools of the participants would also receive engagement awards. From round 1, the top 25% of students from each school will advance to the next round. These top 25% students will then be provided with special online masterclasses to help with their second round of group-wise coding projects. Towards the end of this competition, the top performers will be honored with scholarships and awards, including the prestigious Gautam Singhania Coding Scholarship worth ₹ 1 lakh to celebrate their talents.

Interested schools now have a chance to register their students studying in standard 3 to 10 for this competition. They can use the following link: https://questplus.in/go-coderz/ to know more about the event and send the registrations which are open until – 15 August 2024.