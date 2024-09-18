NID Ahmedabad’s Akshit Kumar Wins at 51st Student Academy Awards

7th Semester Animation Student Shines in the “Alternative/Experimental” Category

Ahmedabad, Sep 18: Akshit Kumar, a BDes Animation Film Design student from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, has secured a prestigious win at the 51st Student Academy Awards®. Akshit, currently in his 7th semester, was one of the 15 students globally recognized in the “Alternative/Experimental” category, making a mark in the international film scene.

Global Recognition for Indian Talent

The Student Academy Awards® competition, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, received a staggering 2,683 entries from 738 colleges and universities worldwide. Akshit’s award-winning project, “bonVoyage pour monVoyage,” stood out in the competitive “Alternative/Experimental” category, showcasing his creative vision and animation expertise.

Akshit now joins the elite ranks of past Student Academy Award® winners like acclaimed directors Pete Docter, Spike Lee, Patricia Cardoso, Patricia Riggen, and Robert Zemeckis.

Awards Ceremony to be Held in London

For the first time, the awards ceremony will be hosted internationally at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London. The event, traditionally held at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, will take place on Monday, October 14, at 7:00 p.m. BST. The Academy has partnered with Rolex to present the prestigious ceremony this year.

The Academy’s official announcement proudly lists Akshit Kumar among the winners for 2024, highlighting the incredible global talent in student filmmaking.