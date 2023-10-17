6 Indian apple varieties & its health benefits

New Delhi, Oct 17: From the serene heights of the Himalayas to the enchanting valleys of Kashmir, India cultivates a wide array of apple varieties, each with its own distinctive flavour profile and health benefits.

Deepak Tiwari, VP of agri-tech startup Otipy told IANSlife about six distinct Indian apples, uncovering their unique tastes, the wellness they bring, and even some expert tips for storage and delectable recipes.

Read on…

Shimla Apple: Shimla Apple is a crowd-pleaser for its sweet and juicy taste that comes with a crisp texture and a hint of tanginess. They are sourced from the Himalayas (up to 6000 ft). This variety is packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.”Rich in Vitamin C and fiber, Shimla Apples boost immunity, aid digestion, and provide antioxidants to combat colds and infections.”

Recipe Idea: Try a refreshing Shimla Apple Salad with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of walnuts for added crunch.

Kashmir Apple: Sourced from the Valley of Kashmir, this variety of apples is very sweet, juicy, and soft in texture. These apples are lighter in red color compared to others. “Celebrated for heart health, Kashmir apples lower cholesterol, aid lung function, boost immunity, and enhance skin and hair.”

Recipe Idea: Make a Kashmiri Apple Chutney with a touch of cardamom and cinnamon to pair with your favorite dishes.

Apple Kinnaur: These apples are sourced from the Kinnaur district of Himachal at a height of 9000 ft. This variety of apples is known for its crunchy texture and deep dark red color, making them a visual and gustatory delight. “These Apples are rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, support digestion, boost immunity, and aid weight management while promoting oral health.”

Recipe Idea: Bake Kinnaur Apple Crisp for a warm, comforting dessert on a cool evening.

Indian Granny Apple: Indian Granny apples are sourced from Himachal Pradesh & Kashmir (up to 7000 ft). They have a greenish hue and offer a unique tartness while being juicy and sour in taste. They are Loaded with Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, apples reduce heart attack and stroke risks, aid weight loss by promoting fullness, and offer essential vitamins.”

Recipe Idea: Create a zesty Indian Granny Apple Pie with a flaky crust and a dash of cinnamon.

Golden Delicious Apple: Sourced from Kashmir, Golden Delicious apples are juicy and Very sweet in taste. They have a yellowish-golden hue that hints at their delectable taste. These apples provide antimicrobial support, boost energy, regulate blood sugar, detoxify, and enhance the immune system for overall wellness.

Recipe Idea: Prepare a classic Golden Delicious Apple Pie for a dessert that’s both comforting and nutritious.

Royal Gala Apple: These apples range from light red to pinkish in colour, offering a sweet, juicy, and crunchy eating experience. They are sourced from Kashmir and are a good source of potassium, promoting healthy blood pressure levels.

Recipe Idea: Whip up a Royal Gala Apple Crumble for a dessert that combines the best of sweetness and crunch.

Storage hacks for a prolonged shelf life

Store apples in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator to keep them fresh for longer. Avoid storing apples near strong-smelling foods, as they can absorb odours. Whether you’re looking for a healthy snack, a delicious dessert, or a savory side dish, these apples from different regions of India have got you covered. Enjoy the bounty of nature’s goodness right at your doorstep!